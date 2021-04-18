Waterbury Schools to Hold Vaccine Clinic For Students 16 and Up Starting Monday

The Waterbury school district is holding a coronavirus vaccine clinic for students 16 years and older starting Monday,April 19.

The clinic will take place during the week of April 19, which is the school district's spring recess.

Students must have an appointment and those who are 16 and 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, school officials said.

Those who attend the clinic will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccination approved for people under 18.

For students 16 and 17, a drive-thru clinic will be held on the Post University campus on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For students 18 and up, a clinic will be held at Waterbury Arts Magnet School on Elm Street Tuesday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic is held in partnership with the State of Connecticut, the City of Waterbury, St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury Hospital and Post University.

Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment can call 877-918-2224 starting Monday at 8 a.m. The appointment line will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

School officials said there will be additional opportunities to get the vaccine in the coming weeks through school-based sites and pop-up clinics, in collaboration with the city. However, they are encouraging as many students as possible to schedule an appointment during this week's clinic.

