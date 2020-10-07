coronavirus in connecticut

CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 1.6%; Hospitalizations Continue to Climb

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 1.6% Wednesday as hospitalizations continue to rise to levels not seen since June.

There were 7,617 new tests reported Wednesday, with 123 coming back positive.

Hospitalizations hit 138, a net increase of nine from the day before. One new death was reported, bringing the death toll to 4,522.

The state's COVID-19 metrics have been trending upwards as the state plans to move into Phase 3 of its reopening Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday he is optimistic that if residents and businesses follow the state guidance that the positivity rate will remain low.

"If you want to stay open you've got to follow the protocols and you've got to make sure that everyone within your town or in your region are taking it seriously," the governor said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19coronavirus pandemic
