CT Unemployment Down Slightly in December 2020, Job Losses Continue

Connecticut's unemployement rate fell slightly in December 2020, but the state continued to see job losses.

The unemployment rate ticked down from 8.2% in November 2020 to 8.0% in December, according to Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby.

Connecticut lost 3,400 payroll jobs in the same time period, mostly among restaurants and other hospitality-related industries.

“Connecticut continues to see the impact of the pandemic in declines in the restaurant industry and hospitality sector. It’s reasonable to assume many of these jobs will return once the pandemic is under control, vaccinations roll out, and people begin to get back to a life where they eat out, shop, and travel. However, right now these areas are being hit hard,” Westby said.

While there were declines in those employment areas, some industries saw jobs added in December.

"The largest December declines were in industries directly affected by the COVID 19 pandemic such as accommodation and food service. On the other hand, manufacturing, construction, and finance each increased in December,” said Patrick Flaherty, acting director of the CTDOL Office of Research.

The private sector lost 1,000 jobs last month and a government supersector lost 2,400 jobs. The government supersector includes all federal, state, and local employment, including public education, as well as casino jobs located on tribal land.