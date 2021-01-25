unemployment

CT Unemployment Down Slightly in December 2020, Job Losses Continue

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's unemployement rate fell slightly in December 2020, but the state continued to see job losses.

The unemployment rate ticked down from 8.2% in November 2020 to 8.0% in December, according to Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby.

Connecticut lost 3,400 payroll jobs in the same time period, mostly among restaurants and other hospitality-related industries.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 38 mins ago

Watch Live: Governor Lamont to Hold COVID-19 Briefing at 4 p.m.

new haven 2 hours ago

Man in Critical Condition After Getting Shot During Home Invasion in New Haven

“Connecticut continues to see the impact of the pandemic in declines in the restaurant industry and hospitality sector. It’s reasonable to assume many of these jobs will return once the pandemic is under control, vaccinations roll out, and people begin to get back to a life where they eat out, shop, and travel. However, right now these areas are being hit hard,” Westby said.

While there were declines in those employment areas, some industries saw jobs added in December.

"The largest December declines were in industries directly affected by the COVID 19 pandemic such as accommodation and food service. On the other hand, manufacturing, construction, and finance each increased in December,” said Patrick Flaherty, acting director of the CTDOL Office of Research.

The private sector lost 1,000 jobs last month and a government supersector lost 2,400 jobs. The government supersector includes all federal, state, and local employment, including public education, as well as casino jobs located on tribal land.

This article tagged under:

unemploymentrestaurants
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us