Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is around 21.

It declined some since Tuesday’s rate of 23.85 percent and Monday’s rate of 23.68 percent.

“We’re flattening the curve,” Lamont said.

He said hospitalizations are up a little bit, but hospital admittances are going down.

Lamont said hospitalizations increased by 19.