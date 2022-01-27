CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 9.73%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate, along with the number of patients hospitalized with COVID, continues to decrease.

According to Gov. Lamont's office, Connecticut's daily positivity rate is 9.73%, down from Wednesday's 10.93%.

Of the 31,201 tests reported since Wednesday, 3,036 were positive, officials said.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️31,201 tests were administered; 3,036 came back positive (9.73% rate)

➡️1,270 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 76)

➡️There have been 225 deaths reported since last Thurs.



Read today's full report: https://t.co/bilUulkpti pic.twitter.com/ZHZQlKq9m3 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 27, 2022

Thursday's current number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is 1,270, down 76 from Wednesday.

Of the 1,270 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 687 (54.1%) are not fully vaccinated.

According to officials, there have been 9,908 COVID-19 deaths; 225 are new since last Thursday.

