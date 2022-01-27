CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 9.73%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate, along with the number of patients hospitalized with COVID, continues to decrease.
According to Gov. Lamont's office, Connecticut's daily positivity rate is 9.73%, down from Wednesday's 10.93%.
Of the 31,201 tests reported since Wednesday, 3,036 were positive, officials said.
Thursday's current number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is 1,270, down 76 from Wednesday.
Of the 1,270 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 687 (54.1%) are not fully vaccinated.
Local
According to officials, there have been 9,908 COVID-19 deaths; 225 are new since last Thursday.
For a breakdown of state COVID-19 information, click here.