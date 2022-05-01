Derby City Hall Closed Monday Due to Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Employees

Derby City Hall will be closed Monday after numerous employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to Mayor Marc Garofalo.

Garofalo said several COVID-19 tests for those serving the public came back positive.

This comes as the state's positivity rate increased to over 9% on Friday. The rate Thursday was 8.92%, according to state officials.

There are currently 212 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

The mayor is advising anyone with urgent requests to use their city's online portal. You can also reach out via email.

It's unknown if the closure will extend beyond Monday at this point.