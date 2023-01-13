Connecticut health officials are once again recommending that all residents consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces as yet another county reaches the high COVID-19 transmission threshold.

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says seven of eight counties in the state have a high COVID-19 transmission rate.

Last week, six counties in the state were in the high transmission category. Now, every county but New London, which is listed in the medium category, is considered to have a high transmission rate.

With a statewide coronavirus surge, residents are being encouraged to take steps to protect themselves and others, according to the CDC.

The CT Department of Public Health said people who are at high risk for severe illness should consider additional measures to minimize their exposure to COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

Health officials are continuing to urge residents to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if they have symptoms.

As of yesterday, the state's coronavirus positivity rate was at approximately 13%. State officials said 60 more people have died from COVID-19 in the past week.

Anyone who wishes to receive free self-test kits from the federal government can do so here. For more information about COVID-19 in Connecticut, click here.