Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Moves from Backus Hospital to Dodd Stadium

The COVID-19 drive-through test site that has been on the Backus Hospital main campus has moved to Dodd Stadium in the Norwich Business Park, which is around five miles away.

The number of drive-through tests has increased and a news release from Hartford HealthCare said this will relieve traffic congestion at and around the hospital.

The Dodd Stadium test site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Governor Lamont expressed concern on Thursday over community spread in Norwich of COVID-19 that has led the state to issue an alert for the city.

Testing for patients who are scheduled to have medical procedures that require a COVID-19 test beforehand will not change and will continue to be performed inside Backus Hospital, Monday through Friday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sen. Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium is located at 14 Stott Avenue. Get more information here.