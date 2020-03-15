Faculty Member at Eastern Conn. State University Tests Positive for COVID-19

A faculty member at Eastern Connecticut State University has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the school.

The school did not release specifics about the faculty member that tested positive including where he or she lives or any contact he or she may have had with students.

If you exhibit symptoms or if you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should self-quarantine and call your doctor.

The school is closed starting tomorrow through April 5.

So far, at least 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut. New statewide numbers are expected to be released on Sunday.