Five Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19 in Enfield

Five Department of Correction inmates have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Enfield.

Officials say all five individuals at the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution have been isolated and are receiving medical care from the Agency’s Healthcare staff.

The entire facility has been placed on lock down in order to limit the spread of the virus.

“As in the community at large, we at the Department of Correction anticipated that there would be an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and we are prepared for this scenario,” said DOC Commissioner Rollin Cook.

The additional confirmed cases brings the total number of offenders who have the COVID-19 virus to seven in different facilities in Connecticut.

Earlier in the week, officials from the Department of Corrections said a 24-year-old man and a 32-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville.

The names of those inmates will not be released due to HIPAA laws.

Officials from the Department of Correction also said they have taken several steps to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus including the suspension of outside visits, wellness checks, and placing all new inmates in a 14-day isolation units.