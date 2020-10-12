Four More Students at Waterbury Schools Test Positive for COVID-19

Four more students in Waterbury Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
Tinker Elementary School, West Side Middle School, and Waterbury Arts Magnet School each have one new in-person COVID-19 case, the school district said.
At West Side Middle School and Waterbury Arts Magnet School, impacted classes will transition to distance learning through Oct. 22, school officials said.
A student learning virtually with Waterbury Career Academy has also tested positive for COVID-19.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
School officials said the students who tested positive have been told to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days.