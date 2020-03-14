Foxwoods Cancels Shows, Closes Bingo Hall and Buffet Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Foxwoods Resort Casino has canceled or postponed some shows and has closed some parts of the casino amid concerns about coronavirus.

Foxwoods said the resort is canceling or postponing all shows that were scheduled through March 23.

If you purchased concert tickets through the Foxwoods Box Office, you can call 800-200-2882 to request a refund.

If you purchased your concert tickets through Ticketmaster, click here to request a refund.

The High Stakes Bingo Hall will be closed starting Saturday, March 14.

Bingo tickets will be valid for rescheduled dates, Foxwoods said. Any guests who have their Bingo ticket in hand must bring them back to the resort to get a refund.

If you purchased a bingo ticket, but had not picked it up yet, a refund will automatically be applied to the cardholder.

Starting Monday, the Rainmaker Buffet will be closed.

Poker tournaments, poker live action tables, Racebook, Keno and table games at the Rainmaker Casino, Great Cedar Casino and Fox Towers will also all be closed beginning Monday, according to Foxwoods.

The Grand Pequot Tower and all electronic table games will remain open.

Bus transportation to and from Foxwoods has been suspended, the casino said.

For guests who had purchased a hotel room at Foxwoods, the resort is waiving the hotel cancellation fees. You can cancel on the Foxwoods website or you can email information@foxwoods.com.

For the most up-to-date information on closures or cancellations at Foxwoods, click here.