Gov. Lamont to Give COVID-19 Update This Afternoon

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 in Connecticut.
As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the state was 1.45 percent.
The update from the governor comes a week after the state loosened its coronavirus pandemic restrictions. On May 19, Lamont lifted many pandemic restrictions and the state ended the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, with some exceptions, including health care facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools and childcare.
Lamont will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. and he will be joined by Connecticut Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman.