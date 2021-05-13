Masks Not Required Indoors For Fully Vaccinated People in Connecticut Starting May 19: Governor

Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut is following CDC guidance in ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated starting May 19.

The decision comes after the CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings.

The state of Connecticut is getting ready to lift most all remaining restrictions that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic and more people are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Today is the first day that children as young as 12 years old are eligible for the vaccine.

Also on May 19, the governor is lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions. These restrictions include size limits and social distancing rules for businesses, such as large event venues, bars and nightclubs.

New COVID-19 Numbers

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 1.57% and hospitalizations are down by 22 since Wednesday. There are now 222 total hospitalizations.

An additional seven deaths have been reported, bringing the state's death toll to 8,168.

Of nearly 30,000 tests, 471 came back positive.

On Wednesday, Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate was 1.05%.