As the coronavirus continues to spread in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont will update the state Monday afternoon on Connecticut's response to the crisis.

At least eight people have died of COVID-19-related complications in Connecticut. There are 327 reported cases statewide. Both numbers are expected to climb significantly.

Lamont has ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close by 8 p.m. Monday. You can see a list of what the state considers essential businesses here.