coronavirus in connecticut

Gov. Lamont to Give Update on Coronavirus in Conn. This Afternoon

ned lamont swearing in
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is giving an update on coronavirus in the state on Monday afternoon.

The update is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

Local

1% of Conn. Coronavirus Tests Done Saturday into Sunday Come Back Positive

Over 3,700 coronavirus tests were done in Connecticut Saturday into Sunday and one percent of the tests have come back positive, according to numbers released by the state on Sunday.

In total, there have been 393,475 coronavirus tests done in Connecticut, including 3,772 tests done Saturday into Sunday. The percentage of positive tests is one percent.

As of Sunday, there have been a total of 45,755 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and less than 150 people remain hospitalized. The death toll is 4,260.

coronavirus in connecticut

coronavirus in connecticutcoronavirusreopening connecticut
