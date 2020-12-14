Watch at 4 p.m.: Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on COVID-19 Cases

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 cases in Connecticut on Monday afternoon.

The update comes on the same day Connecticut received its first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and the first health care workers in the state received their vaccinations.

Connecticut's coronavirus infection rate has recently risen to some of the highest numbers in months. Friday's test positivity rate was 7%.

The governor's news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. You can watch it live above in this article when it happens.