Conn. COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.45%; 14 More Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 4.45% and 14 more deaths have been reported, according to state officials.

Hospitalizations are down by 21, bringing the total below 500 to 492.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state's coronavirus death toll now stands at 7,900.

During a news conference Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut ranks as number 35 in coronavirus deaths per capita across the nation.

Of over 35,000 tests performed since Wednesday, 1,580 came back positive.

Every resident of Connecticut who is 16 years old and up is now eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Today is the first day that everyone 16 years old and up who lives, works or goes to school in Connecticut are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is a demographic that's been waiting for this opportunity for a couple months now and I think they're really happy about it," Lamont said.

The governor said a total of 130,000 appointments made to get the coronavirus vaccine today. He said the state expects vaccine supply to exceed demand by the end of April.

Just shy of 2 million vaccines have already been administered across Connecticut. This includes roughly 1.25 million first and single doses and approximately 734,000 second doses.

Below is a breakdown of percentages of people who've received the vaccine by age group:

65 and up: 81%

45 and up: 65%

16 and up: 43%

The vaccines available in Connecticut include Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, but the only vaccine approved for 16- and 17-year-olds is Pfizer.

Individuals who are 16 and 17 years old are reminded that they should only sign up for a clinic that is offering the vaccine made by @Pfizer, as that is the only vaccine at this point that has been approved for those ages by the @US_FDA. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2021

With more than one million people now eligible to get a vaccine, the governor is urging people to be patient when trying to book an appointment.

New COVID-19 Variant Cases Reported

State officials released a breakdown of how many COVID-19 variants have been reported in Connecticut.

B.1.526 (first detected in New York): 88 cases

B.1.525 (first detected in Africa and Europe): 10 cases

P.2 (first detected in Brazil): 7 cases

B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom): 469 cases

B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa): 6 cases

P.1 (first detected in Brazil): 2 cases

B.1.427 (first detected in California): 30 cases

B.1.429 (first detected in California): 90 cases

An expert in the field of infectious diseases talked with NBC Connecticut about the COVID-19 variants that are infecting people and why the vaccines will protect against them.

More more information on coronavirus variants detected in Connecticut, click here.