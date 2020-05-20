Hair Salon Owners, Dental Hygienists Plan Protests at State Capitol

As the state begins to reopen some sectors of the economy on Wednesday, hundreds are expected at the State Capitol to protest the governor's current reopening plan.

A group called Salons in Solidarity is angry with Gov. Ned Lamont's decision to keep hair salons closed past today's Phase 1 reopening. Lamont originally had given hair salons the green light to reopen but changed his mind on Monday after he said he had discussions with owners and stylists who wanted more time to make sure it is safe for them and their customers.

Many salon owners upset with Lamont gathered in New Haven on Tuesday to express their anger.

“You gave us the guidelines, you gave us the criteria, most of us were ready with what we needed to open. We booked 400 appointments in less than 72 hours,” said Skull and Combs owner Jason Bunce. “You had us ready to go and then you pulled it out from underneath us.”

Dental hygienists who don't want to see dentist offices open to routine procedures are also expected to be at the State Capitol. While dentist offices have never closed, the group of hygienists is afraid it is too early to reopen.

The Connecticut Dental Hygienists Association has signed off on guidelines to allow a safe reopening on Wednesday.