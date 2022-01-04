Hamden's Tuesday COVID Test Kit Giveaway to Be Held at Hamden High School

The Town of Hamden will be handing out COVID-19 test kits Tuesday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. Town officials would not reveal the location of the distribution site until 3 p.m.

The distribution of COVID at-home rapid test kits and KN95 masks will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Hamden High School, which is located at 2040 Dixwell Ave.

According to the mayor's office, Hamden wants to avoid traffic backups that have been associated with other COVID-19 distributions in cities and towns across the state.

Both COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks will be handed out to Hamden residents while supplies last.

Hamden residents taking part in the distribution should enter at the Wood-n-Tap side. Tests will be available by drive-thru and walk-up until supplies run out.