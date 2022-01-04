COVID-19 testing

Hamden's Tuesday COVID Test Kit Giveaway to Be Held at Hamden High School

NBC Connecticut

The Town of Hamden will be handing out COVID-19 test kits Tuesday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. Town officials would not reveal the location of the distribution site until 3 p.m.

The distribution of COVID at-home rapid test kits and KN95 masks will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Hamden High School, which is located at 2040 Dixwell Ave.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

According to the mayor's office, Hamden wants to avoid traffic backups that have been associated with other COVID-19 distributions in cities and towns across the state.

Both COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks will be handed out to Hamden residents while supplies last.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus in schools 11 hours ago

Connecticut's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 24 Percent; 110 More Patients Hospitalized

coronavirus in schools 16 hours ago

State Gives COVID-19 Guidance for Schools, Distributes 670,000 Rapid Tests

Hamden residents taking part in the distribution should enter at the Wood-n-Tap side. Tests will be available by drive-thru and walk-up until supplies run out.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 testingHamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us