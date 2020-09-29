Hartford Announces Extension of Rapid COVID-19 Testing Site

The CVS Health rapid result COVID-19 testing site in Hartford will now remain in operation through December 2020, the city announced Tuesday.

Originally, the location at the Arroyo Recreation Center was scheduled to close after September, but CVS Health will continue to run the site through December, the mayor's office said.

The Arroyo Recreation Center site opened in late May.

CVS also offers testing at several drive-thru pharmacy locations in Hartford.

The site is available for walk-up testing, so a vehicle is not required. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 3-1-1 or 860-757-9311. Testing is available at no costs to patients through a contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.