Hartford HealthCare Limits Elective Surgeries, Increases Visitor Restrictions

Hartford HealthCare is limiting elective surgeries and is increasing visitor restrictions as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Elective surgeries are being rescheduled in an effort to protect Hartford HealthCare’s patients, staff and the community from the spread of the coronavirus, according to the company.

Elective surgeries are ones that are considered not urgent or emergent.

Hartford HealthCare is taking these precautions with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, other statewide health organizations and Hartford Healthcare’s COVID-19 Task Force.

Visitors are also being restricted to help stop the spread of COVID-19, according to Hartford HealthCare. There are different restrictions depending on the department including:

Emergency Department: No visitors past triage

Labor & Delivery: 1 support person for entire stay

Inpatient Hospital: No visitors*

NICU: 1 visitor at a time from a pre-approved list

Ambulatory Surgery & Same-Day Procedures: No visitors#

Outpatient Visits: No visitors+#

HHC Skilled Nursing Facilities: No visitors

* Exceptions to be made for end of life, patient safety and family teaching at the discretion of hospital leadership.

# Visitors will be asked to drop patients off and provide a contact number for pickup post-procedure or surgery.

+ No age restriction for outpatient visits.

Additional restrictions include:

Visitors are asked not to visit the hospital if they are ill or have symptoms of a cold or the flu.

No visitors are allowed under 18 years old.

No entrance is allowed for anyone visiting any of the campuses for non hospital-related services like dining.

Individual hospital restrictions can be found here.

So far, more than 60 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Connecticut.