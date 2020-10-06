Hartford

Hartford Officials to Address Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Plan for School

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Hartford has risen, according to the mayor’s office, and the mayor and city officials will hold a news conference this afternoon to discuss a potential shift to a hybrid learning model.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and city officials will hold a news conference at 3:15 p.m. at city hall.

A news release said they will talk about the increased number of weekly coronavirus cases among Hartford residents and Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez will provide an update on a potential shift to a hybrid learning model.

Local

Plymouth 34 mins ago

Buddy the Beefalo Still on the Loose Since August

back to school 3 hours ago

CT Teachers Union Says Inequities Risk Safety and Learning in State's Lowest-Performing School Districts

City officials will also be reminding residents of the importance of taking all necessary precautions to reduce the level of community spread.

As of Oct. 4. Hartford reported 3,435 cases of COVID-19, 168 deaths and a case rate per 100,000 as 2,802.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordcoronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us