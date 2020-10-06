Hartford Officials to Address Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Plan for School

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Hartford has risen, according to the mayor’s office, and the mayor and city officials will hold a news conference this afternoon to discuss a potential shift to a hybrid learning model.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and city officials will hold a news conference at 3:15 p.m. at city hall.

A news release said they will talk about the increased number of weekly coronavirus cases among Hartford residents and Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez will provide an update on a potential shift to a hybrid learning model.

City officials will also be reminding residents of the importance of taking all necessary precautions to reduce the level of community spread.

As of Oct. 4. Hartford reported 3,435 cases of COVID-19, 168 deaths and a case rate per 100,000 as 2,802.