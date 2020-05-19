How to Ask Questions Ahead of Reopen Conn. Advisory Group Roundtable Today

The Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group is holding a roundtable on Tuesday and members of the public are encouraged to submit questions about the impact of COVID-19 on their communities.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group's community committee will hold the roundtable discussion.

The group plans to talk about how to balance health and economic outcomes during the coronavirus pandemic, especially for those who are most vulnerable.

Members of the public who have questions for the panel can email them to reopen@ct.gov.

The round table is set to begin at 2 p.m.

According to Lamont, some members who are anticipated to participate in the roundtable discussion include:

Marie Allen , Executive Director of the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and Independent Living

, Executive Director of the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and Independent Living Ken Alleyne, Vice Chair of the Connecticut Health Foundation

Vice Chair of the Connecticut Health Foundation Miriam Delphin-Rittmon , Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Nora Duncan , State Director of Connecticut AARP

, State Director of Connecticut AARP Mike Freda , First Selectman of North Haven

, First Selectman of North Haven Marcella Nunez Smith , Director of Equity Research and Innovation at the Yale School of Medicine

, Director of Equity Research and Innovation at the Yale School of Medicine Rochelle Palache , Assistant District Leader for SEIU, Local 32BJ

, Assistant District Leader for SEIU, Local 32BJ Jordan Scheff , Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Disability Services

, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Disability Services Daria Smith, Executive Director of the Connecticut State Independent Living Council.

The Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group is comprised of various experts in fields such as health, business, workforce and education who consult with the Lamont administration and legislative leadership about reopening the state's economy and education system amid the coronavirus pandemic, Lamont added.

The state is preparing to begin Phase 1 of reopening the state, which is planned for tomorrow, Wednesday, May 20.

The first phase of the state reopening will allow some businesses to open back up and restaurants will be able to take customers seated outside.

The next phase of reopening is expected around June 20.