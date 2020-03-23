How to Get Help as Connecticut Shuts Down to Curb Coronavirus

There's a lot of confusion and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, as numbers of confirmed cases continue to rise and more public services start to shut down.

If you need help, or if you would like to help those in need, NBC Connecticut has gathered all the official resources below.

In addition to the CDC Foundation launching a crowdfunding campaign to expand the agency's public health response to the coronavirus, there are many other local organizations and government agencies working to help individuals and businesses:

(Note: This list will continue to update as more resources become available.)

STAY UPDATED

The Connecticut Department of Health has the latest number of cases and resources available on its website.

has the latest number of cases and resources available on its website. You can also call the 2-1-1 info hotline 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for information regarding the coronavirus.

24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for information regarding the coronavirus. Sign up for the governor's latest updates via email.

FOOD ASSISTANCE

The state's Department of Social Services has closed its field offices, but is still taking applications online.

UNEMPLOYMENT SERVICES

The state's Department of Labor has an unemployment benefits page where you can file claims online

You can submit general questions to dol.webhelp@ct.gov

BUSINESS HELP

Businesses with questions about business exemptions from executive order 7H regarding non-essential businesses can call the DECD business hotline at 860-500-2333

at 860-500-2333 Businesses can also e-mail the Department of Economic and Community Development at decd.covid19@ct.gov

HEALTH QUESTIONS

Hartford HealthCare has set up a toll-free hotline at 833-621-0600. You can also receive text alerts by texting 31996 with COVID19 in the message field

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) DONATIONS

M embers of the public, businesses, and philanthropic organizations that are able to donate these vital materials are urged to contact the state by filling out the online form located at www.211ct.org/DonationsCOVID19.

Hartford HealthCare is looking for donations of critical PPE items. You can email COVIDDonations@HHCHealth.org to coordinate drop off times

Items in need include N95 respirators, face masks/surgical masks, face shields, surgical gowns, gloves, thermometers, thermometer covers and hand sanitizer.

TAX FILINGS

Department of Revenue Services has extended the payment, filing deadlines for personal income tax returns to July 15, 2020

CHILDREN AND FAMILIES