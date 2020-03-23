coronavirus

How to Get Help as Connecticut Shuts Down to Curb Coronavirus

NBCUniversal, Inc.

There's a lot of confusion and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, as numbers of confirmed cases continue to rise and more public services start to shut down.

If you need help, or if you would like to help those in need, NBC Connecticut has gathered all the official resources below.

In addition to the CDC Foundation launching a crowdfunding campaign to expand the agency's public health response to the coronavirus, there are many other local organizations and government agencies working to help individuals and businesses:

Local

54 mins ago

CT Residents Share Positive Messages Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Norwalk 2 hours ago

3 People Found Dead Inside Detached Garage at Norwalk Home After 911 Hang-Up Call: PD

(Note: This list will continue to update as more resources become available.)

STAY UPDATED

FOOD ASSISTANCE

UNEMPLOYMENT SERVICES

BUSINESS HELP

  • Businesses with questions about business exemptions from executive order 7H regarding non-essential businesses can call the DECD business hotline at 860-500-2333
  • Businesses can also e-mail the Department of Economic and Community Development at decd.covid19@ct.gov

HEALTH QUESTIONS

  • Hartford HealthCare has set up a toll-free hotline at 833-621-0600. You can also receive text alerts by texting 31996 with COVID19 in the message field

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) DONATIONS

  • Members of the public, businesses, and philanthropic organizations that are able to donate these vital materials are urged to contact the state by filling out the online form located at www.211ct.org/DonationsCOVID19.
  • Hartford HealthCare is looking for donations of critical PPE items. You can email COVIDDonations@HHCHealth.org to coordinate drop off times
  • Items in need include N95 respirators, face masks/surgical masks, face shields, surgical gowns, gloves, thermometers, thermometer covers and hand sanitizer.

TAX FILINGS

CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

  • The Department of Children and Families has set up a special email address for questions concerning coronavirus at DCF.COVID-19@ct.gov

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us