Lamont Signs Bill Extending Outdoor Dining in Connecticut

Outdoor dining was a lifeline for many restaurants during the pandemic and now, the governor says it'll remain in effect.

Many lawmakers made an effort to extend outdoor dining for another 13 months.

"Passing this bill ensures continuity of business for our restaurants whose outdoor dining commenced during the pandemic and it really helps them address their ongoing recovery," Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey, D-Fairfield, said last week.

More than 600 restaurants closed their doors during the pandemic.

Many restaurant owners are happy about it and hope outdoor dining will become a permanent part of the dining experience.

The bill passed the House and the Senate within the past week.

