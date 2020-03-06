Lamont to Give Coronavirus Prepardeness Update

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to provide an update Friday on the state's coronavirus preparedness and prevention efforts.

The governor will be joined by medical experts and Hartford mayor Luke Bronin.

The update comes a day after the news that at least 200 people in Connecticut have been told to self-monitor for signs of coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the governor said Thursday that the 200 people were either showing potential symptoms or were under a travel advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut. To date, the Department of Public Health State Lab in Rocky Hill has tested eight patients for the virus, and they all came back negative.