More Cities, Towns Plan to Distribute COVID-19 Test Kits on Monday

Several more cities and towns are planning to distribute COVID-19 test kits in Connecticut on Monday.

Approximately 426,000 tests arrived in New Britain Friday. This comes after a shipment of 3 million at-home COVID-19 tests didn't arrive earlier in the week last week, setting back distribution plans at a time of heavy demand for testing.

Long lines have been seen across the state as thousands wait for test kits. In some locations, the distributions have been forced to close early after running out of kits.

Dozens of cars lined up to get COVID-19 test kits in Waterbury on Sunday.

On Sunday, Governor Ned Lamont said the state is continuing to scour the globe for more at-home kits and is working to expand capacity.

I’ve heard the wants and needs of people at testing sites around the state, and to everyone out there waiting for more tests, I see you and hear you.



Here is a list of cities and towns that plan to distribute the COVID-19 test kits on Monday, January 3.

Farmington

The Town of Farmington is distributing COVID-19 self-test kits free to residents at Tunxis Mead Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last.

Tests will be given on a first come, first served basis. Each household will receive a maximum of two tests.

Proof of residency is required.

Masks can be picked up during the event.

Starting at noon on Monday, residents can also get N95 masks at a designated pick-up area at Town Hall during business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Monday through Friday while supplies last.

A small percentage of the town's tests are being reserved for at-risk residents and essential municipal workers.

Guilford

COVID-19 test kits will be given to residents who registered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Guilford fairgrounds.

When registering, residents must pick a time slot for pick up. Two test kits will be available per household.

If you do not have a valid registration and go to the fairgrounds, you will be turned away.

Proof of residency is required.

The link to register can be found here.

Milford

Milford residents can get COVID-19 test kits at both Joseph A. Foran High School and the Walnut Beach parking lot from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until all the kits are distributed.

The first allocation is intended for residents who may be experiencing symptoms, had a recent exposure to someone who is COVID-19 positive and/or who have or will be attending larger gatherings.

Each household will receive one kit and the kits will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Proof of residency is required.

Rocky Hill

Approximately 1,500 test kits will be given out at the Elm Ridge Park starting at 9 a.m. on a first come, first served basis. One test kit per resident is allowed.

Proof of residency is required.

Southington

The distribution will be at the Southington Drive-In on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted.

The distribution is for Southington residents and proof of residency is required.

A maximum of two test kits will be given per car.

N95 masks and surgical masks will also be given out while supplies last.

Wethersfield

A limited number of at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. at Wethersfield High School.

The distribution will go until all the kits are gone. There is a limit of two kits per car.

Only about 650 vehicles will be able to get kits.

N95 masks will also be given out.

Residents are reminded not to line up before 8 a.m. and no test kits or masks will be given out until 10 a.m.

Proof of residency is required.

A limited number of test kits and masks will be given to congregate facilities for those who are disabled and a small number of kits will also be going to public safety staff.