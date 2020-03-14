New Haven Announces First Positive Case of COVID-19 in City Resident

Officials in New Haven have announced its first positive case of the coronavirus in a city resident.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Health Director Maritza Bond announced the case on Saturday.

Yale New Haven Hospital has also tested three other non-New Haven residents that have also tested positive for COVID-19, according to Elicker.

“We have been notified that one New Haven resident and three others have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Yale-New Haven Hospital system,” said Health Director Maritza Bond. “The New Haven resident will remain under self-isolation and we will provide updates on these cases,” she added.

“We have been anticipating this inevitable moment and anticipate many more cases. I want to, again, stress the vital importance of following guidelines from our medical professionals, the CDC, and our chief health professionals at City Hall,” Elicker added.

On Saturday, the City of Norwalk also announced its first case of coronavirus.

Twenty people in Connecticut have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest statistics from Governor Ned Lamont.

Of those, 15 cases are in Fairfield County, three are in Litchfield County, one is in Hartford county and one is in New Haven county.