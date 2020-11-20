New State Guidelines Require Face Masks at Gyms, Fitness Centers

The state released new coronavirus guidance Friday that will require face masks to be worn at gyms and fitness centers.

According to a release from Gov. Ned Lamont's Office, the new sector rules will require face coverings with no exceptions, and reduce fitness class capacity to 25%.

The new rules also prohibit all team sporting activities, except on the collegiate and professional level.

A "team" is defined as a group of more than four participating in an organized or recreational athletic activity and "activities" include scrimmages, competitions, camps, clinics, and tournaments, including "pickup" games and less formal forms of engagement.

The new rules are set to take effect on Monday, November 23 and are active through at least January 19. For more details, click here.

The CIAC had previously announced it was postponing the high school winter sports season until at least January.

Connecticut has seen a swift increase in coronavirus cases over the past week. On Friday, the state topped 100,000 cases since the pandemic began and the positivity rate came in at 6.6%.