Quinnipiac University Sees ‘Noticeable Increase' in Covid-19 Cases

Quinnipiac University says they are seeing a "noticeable increase" in Covid-19 cases among students and staff over the past week.

University officials said 30 new Covid-19 cases were reported over the past seven days. Before this week, the university was reporting an average of nine cases a week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As a result of the uptick, the university is urging students to get tested if they are symptomatic. Anyone who tests positive for the virus must report it to Student Health Services.

"We must stay vigilant in observing our health protocols so we can avoid having to pause certain student activities and/or attendance at athletic events," the university said in a statement.

Currently, there are 32 active Covid-19 cases. A total of 81 total cases have been reported since the start of the semester on Aug. 30.

Officials say that university health officials have seen a 23% increase in patient volume this semester compared to last year. The university said this is driven by a combination of COVID-related testing and the increase in non-COVID upper respiratory infections.

More information can be found on the university's website.

Statewide, the coronavirus positivity rate is currently 2.57%. Hospitalizations have increased by 10 since Friday, bringing the statewide total to 207.