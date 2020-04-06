Ridgefield

Ridgefield First Selectman Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Town of Ridgefield

Ridgefield first selectman Rudy Marconi announced Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the town's website.

Marconi said he doesn't feel great but that he is doing fine and he intends to work from home.

“Because I have been extremely careful in following all the directives, this is a reminder of how aggressive this virus is. Please stay home,” Marconi said.

Local

coronavirus 13 mins ago

Lamont to Give Update on Coronavirus Cases in Connecticut

Enfield 39 mins ago

Enfield Police to Residents: Report Gatherings of More Than 5 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Don’t Intervene

Ridgefield has a total of 107 cases of COVID-19 in town, according to the health director, Ed Briggs. The town has 12 deaths from the virus, all associated with a care facility, Briggs said. He said he expects those numbers to increase Monday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

RidgefieldcoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us