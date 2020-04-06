Ridgefield First Selectman Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ridgefield first selectman Rudy Marconi announced Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the town's website.

Marconi said he doesn't feel great but that he is doing fine and he intends to work from home.

“Because I have been extremely careful in following all the directives, this is a reminder of how aggressive this virus is. Please stay home,” Marconi said.

Ridgefield has a total of 107 cases of COVID-19 in town, according to the health director, Ed Briggs. The town has 12 deaths from the virus, all associated with a care facility, Briggs said. He said he expects those numbers to increase Monday afternoon.