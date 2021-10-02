Some Connecticut Towns Starting to Ease Indoor Mask Requirements

A couple of Connecticut towns have announced that they're lifting indoor mask requirements as COVID-19 cases continue on a downward trend.

Cheshire

The town of Cheshire is no longer requiring vaccinated employees to wear masks, with the exception of direct interactions with the general public.

Masks remain required in public areas inside the library, Yellow House, Youth Center and Artsplace because of the significant amount of people aged 12 and under who visit these facilities and who aren't presently eligible to get vaccinated, officials said.

Employees who aren't vaccinated will also have to wear face masks at all times with the exception of working in separate personal work spaces. More information on the town's mask requirements can be found here.

Colchester

Town officials lifted the mask mandate in Colchester as of Oct. 1 after speaking with the Director of Chatham Health about a decrease in cases. The town says they're dropping the mandate and encouraging residents to get vaccinated.

People who are not vaccinated will still be required to wear masks in indoor public settings, town officials said. People are still being advised to social distance as a means to decrease exposure and also to consider wearing a mask where it's not possible, no matter your vaccination status. For more information, click here.

Fairfield

Fairfield town officials have decided to lift the current indoor mask mandate effective immediately and follow the CDC's guidance which recommends masks be worm indoors and when in close contact with others.

First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said that anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask indoors should continue to do so. She urged that businesses still have the authority to require masks for their employees and customers under the governor's executive order.

"I have done my best to guide our town through the pandemic and make thoughtful, informed decisions for our community. We have all been through a lot together over the last 18 months and emotions continue to run high. I'm asking our community once again to please be respectful to each other regarding differences of opinion because in the end, we are neighbors," Kupchick said in a statement.

Glastonbury

The town of Glastonbury is discontinuing its mask mandate as of Saturday because of a decrease in COVID-19 cases in the area. Glastonbury has moved outside the red zone, although officials say they'll continue to monitor data and trends weekly to see if another mandate is necessary.

Town officials reported that Glastonbury has 12.8 new cases per 100,000 population, which is a decrease from the prior week's numbers. More information is available here.

Rocky Hill

The town of Rocky Hill now says that vaccinated town staff working in office settings do not need to wear masks. However, masks will be required when interacting in-person with members of the public, and in elderly and childcare settings.

Municipal buildings in Rocky Hill will be open to the public for business, but officials say visitors will have to wear a face mask. Previously, municipal buildings were only open by appointment only. More information can be found here.

The state's most recent coronavirus data as of Friday showed a positivity rate of 2.16%. There are currently 237 hospitalizations. For more virus statistics, click here.

Gov. Lamont is giving state employees another week to verify they are vaccinated or agree to weekly COVID-19 testing.