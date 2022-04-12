State Treasurer Shawn Wooden Tests Positive for COVID-19

Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from his office.

Wooden took a rapid self-test and it was confirmed by a PCR test, the release said.

He is experiencing mild symptoms and is resting at home. Wooden is isolating and will work from home for the next five days, according to his office.

He is fully vaccinated and boosted, the release said.

Wooden's diagnosis comes after both Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz tested positive for COVID-19.