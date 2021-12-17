the bushnell

The Bushnell Event Canceled After Cast Members Test Positive For Covid-19

Bushnell Theater
NBC Connecticut

An event at The Bushnell was canceled just minutes before showtime after cast members tested positive for Covid-19, according to a spokesperson.

Associate Vice President Stephanie Fried said there were positive tests among staff, but the exact number is unknown at this time.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The show "Hip Hop Nutcracker" was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m. in Hartford. Eventgoers were notified that the show was canceled not even a half hour before the show was supposed to start.

Fried said eventgoers were notified as soon as possible - the positive Covid-19 results came in moments before officials decided to cancel the show.

Local

frontline workers 1 hour ago

Salem Students Deliver Holiday Cards to Thank Hospital Workers

rabid animal 2 hours ago

Rabid Raccoon Found in North Stonington

Staff gets Covid tested daily, according to Fried.

The show was canceled "out of an abundance of caution," she said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

The Bushnell said they will refund all tickets. Credit card transactions will automatically be refunded while cash and check transactions will need to be refunded through the box office.

Rockettes Christmas Spectacular Ends 2021 Season After Breakthrough Infections

This article tagged under:

the bushnellCOVID-19Hartfordcoronavirus in connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us