Travelers Championship Will Be Played Without Fans

The PGA Tour announced on Thursday the Travelers Championship will be played from June 25-28, 2020.

The event will be played without fans in attendance, and will be a TV-only event, according to a release from tournament officials.

The tournament at the TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell will be during the week it was originally scheduled to be held.

"We look forward to the return of golf and fully support the PGA TOUR’s decision to conduct the tournament without fans on-site this year. The health and safety of all who attend our event is the top priority, and conducting the tournament without crowds on-site is in the best interest of protecting everyone, including the broader community," said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers.

The announcement from the PGA Tour comes more than a month after it suspended its season. The last tournament to be play was the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida from March 5-8.

The PGA Tour schedule will resume with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on June 11, followed by the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina on June 18. That date was the original slot for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, which has now been moved to Sept. 17.

The Travelers Championship will be the third tournament to be played when the schedule resumes.

You can see the full revised PGA Tour schedule here.

Anyone who bought tickets to this year's Travelers Championship through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds within 30 days, according to the tournament.