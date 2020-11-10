UConn

UConn Places 5 Dorms Under Quarantine After Surge in COVID-19 Cases

UConn is placing five dorms under quarantine in Storrs after an uptick in COVID-19 cases on and off campus.

The university is reporting 11 new positive cases on campus and 23 new positive cases off campus.

UConn announced Tuesday it is placing Werth, Tolland, Middlesex, Batterson, and Belden residence halls under quarantine. The 11 new on-campus coronavirus cases are all students within those five buildings, according to the university.

Tuesday's reported number of positive cases on campus is the highest number since September 19. The total number of on and off-campus cases is the highest single-day combined total since students returned to school.

The quarantines at the five dorms affects a total of 544 students.

