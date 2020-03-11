Westport Closes Schools After Students Come in Contact With Person Believed to Have Coronavirus

Schools in the Westport School District are closed until further notice after students and parents were in contact with someone who is presumed to have coronavirus.

A statement on the school district’s website says that “a number of Westport parents and Westport Public School students, in schools throughout our district, were in contact with an individual presumed to be positive with coronavirus.”

David Abbey, the interim superintendent of schools, said in a statement that the Westport School District will be closed until further notice after regular dismissal Wednesday. All after-school and evening activities, including athletics, are canceled as well.

“Immediately begin deep cleaning our schools and in conjunction with the Westport Weston Health District will be consulting with state and federal officials,” Abbey said in a statement.

There have been two positive tests for coronavirus in the state of Connecticut.

Officials said one is a Wilton man in his 40s or 50s and the other is a woman in her 60s from Bethlehem who works at Bridgeport Hospital.

Several schools across the state are closing to clean or moving to remote learning. Get more information on what the schools are doing here.