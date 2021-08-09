new haven

What New Haven's Face Mask Mandate Means for You

The city has issued a mandate to wear facemasks in public settings as of today.

The city of New Haven is now requiring people to wear masks indoors, whether or not you are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Where Face Masks Are Required in New Haven

Masks will be required indoors at all establishments, such as:

  • Bars
  • Restaurants, when you’re not eating
  • Retail establishments
  • Theaters
  • Office buildings

New Haven County has reached what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declare to be a high level of community transmission of the virus.

City of New Haven Returns to Masks as County COVID Cases Climb

The mandate comes after Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order that allows municipalities to issue mask mandates instead of issuing one statewide order.

With all that's changing in the pandemic landscape, many people have questions. Dr. Howard Forman, a professor of Public Health and Management at Yale University, sat down with NBC Connecticut to answer some of them.

The delta variant has driven the seven-day average for new COVID-19 infections to levels not seen since the winter surge.

The mask mandate means the city’s COVID-19 task force will continue to make visits to businesses around the city to ensure the order is being followed.

City Health Director Maritza Bond describes them as friendly visits to offer information and masks to establishments.

new haven
