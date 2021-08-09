What New Haven's Face Mask Mandate Means for You

The city of New Haven is now requiring people to wear masks indoors, whether or not you are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Where Face Masks Are Required in New Haven
Masks will be required indoors at all establishments, such as:
- Bars
- Restaurants, when you’re not eating
- Retail establishments
- Theaters
- Office buildings
New Haven County has reached what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declare to be a high level of community transmission of the virus.
The mandate comes after Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order that allows municipalities to issue mask mandates instead of issuing one statewide order.
The mask mandate means the city’s COVID-19 task force will continue to make visits to businesses around the city to ensure the order is being followed.
City Health Director Maritza Bond describes them as friendly visits to offer information and masks to establishments.