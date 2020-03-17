Coronavirus Outbreak

Workouts, Paint Nights, Museums and More Go Virtual During Coronavirus Shutdowns

NBCUniversal, Inc.

With many children home from school and adults working from home because of concerns about the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, companies are altering the way they interact with customers and they are doing it online and through social media.

For instance, some gyms, including the Edge Fitness Clubs, are offering home workouts live through Facebook.

To help children and families, Meigs Point Nature Center in Madison is running Facebook Live programs from Tuesdays through Fridays.

At 11 a.m., they are running a program from the Woods Room and they are running a program from the water room at 2 p.m.

Beardsley Zoo is also hosting a Facebook Live event at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Yaymaker, which brings people together for paint nights, will be offering virtual events.

What other companies are getting creative and connecting with people virtually to prevent crowds from gathering?

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Outbreakcoronavirus
