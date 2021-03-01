Yale New Haven Hospital to Begin Allowing Limited Visitors

Yale New Haven Health has had strict limits in place on visitation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting this week, Yale New Haven Hospital will allow limited visitors.

On Wednesday, Yale New Haven Hospital will begin allowing limited visitors on selected units for adult inpatients, not located on a COVID unit, who have been in the hospital for longer than eight days. All other current exceptions will remain in place.

Yale New Haven Health said the numbers of hospital admissions, positivity rates and asymptomatic patients have been going down in the state and its health system.

Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and patients will only be allowed one visitor per day, with no changing of visitors within the day. All visitors must past COVID screening.

Yale New Haven Hospital has two New Haven-based campuses, and also includes Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale New Haven Psychiatric Hospital and Smilow Cancer Hospital.