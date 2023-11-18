Driver injured after car crash brings down 3 utility poles in North Branford

One person is injured and three utility poles are damaged after a crash in North Branford on Saturday.

The two-car crash happened on Middletown Ave. at the intersection of Reeds Gap Road.

Wallingford Electric cut power off the area so that first responders could provide medical attention to the drivers.

One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries while the other refused treatment, according to police.

Police say there could be heavy traffic around the area and advise drivers to take alternate routes.

The crash is currently under investigation.