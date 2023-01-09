The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

For more than 50 years, Brother Carl Hardrick has been a constant presence in Hartford neighborhoods.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He is the namesake of the Brother Carl Hardrick Institute for Violence Prevention.

Hartford HealthCare is proud to partner, bringing training and its expertise to the community.