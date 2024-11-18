The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.

For the second time, all seven Hartford HealthCare hospitals received “A” grades for safety from The Leapfrog Group, the nation’s leading independent hospital watchdog.

This is an important recognition- not for us but for our patients and all those we serve. It tells patients they can receive the safest care in the country right here in Connecticut.