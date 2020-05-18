1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Crash in Meriden

One person has died and another person is in critical condition after a car crash in Meriden over the weekend.

Officers were called to Old Colony Road around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a crash with serious injuries.

When police arrived, they said they found a Honda Civic in the northbound lane of Old Colony Road with heavy damage throughout the vehicle.

The front seat passenger, later identified as 33-year-old Xavier Alamo, of Meriden, was trapped in the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 24-year-old Byron Garcia, of Meriden, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the road. He was taken to Hartford Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they believe Garcia was driving south on Old Colony Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed over the double yellow line and left the road.

When the vehicle left the road, authorities said it rotated 180 degrees, hit a telephone pole and broke it.

According to investigators, the telephone pole came through the back of the vehicle and hit Alamo, killing him.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden Police Department at (203) 630-6215.