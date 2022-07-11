South Windsor

1 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on I-291 East in South Windsor

NBC Connecticut

One person has died after a wrong-way crash involving a pick-up truck and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 291 east in South Windsor overnight.

Firefighters were called to the highway just before exit 5 around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday after getting a report of crash involving a wrong-way driver and a tractor-trailer.

When crews arrived, they said they found a tractor-trailer blocking the highway with serious front-end damage and a severely damaged small pick-up truck nearby.

According to investigators, one person was found in the pick-up truck with fatal injuries. The person's identity has not been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was able to get out of the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said there was a large amount of debris across the highway and there was also approximately 50 gallons of diesel leaking from the tractor-trailer. The State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection and a clean-up company were called to assist with the leak.

The highway is closed at exit 4 while the State Police accident reconstruction team investigates the crash. There is no estimate for when it may reopen.

