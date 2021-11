One person has died after a house fire in Derby early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the single-story home on Pleasant View around 12:20 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire at the home. It was put under control by 12:40 a.m.

According to investigators, one person was found inside of the home and was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.