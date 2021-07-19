1 Dead After Rollover Crash in Stamford

One person has died after a rollover crash in Stamford early Monday morning.

Investigators said a 2005 Ford F-150 pick-up truck was driving northbound on Washington Boulevard, just north of the intersection with Bridge Street around 12:30 a.m.

At some point, the vehicle mounted the raised divider and the 39-year-old Stamford resident who was driving lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The pick-up truck then spun across the northbound lanes of Washington Boulevard, hit the curb and rolled over onto the driver's side, according to authorities. The driver was partially ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle, they added.

Two responding police officers and two civilians on scene moved the vehicle so an officer could pull the driver free, police said.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene, officers added. His or her identity has not been released.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone that may have witnessed the crash or anyone with other information to contact them at (203) 977-4712.