1 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on I-691 in Southington

A Waterbury woman has died after a wrong-way crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 691 Wednesday night in Southington.

The head-on crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on I-691 near exit 4.

State police said 54-year-old Sharon Knight, of Waterbury, was traveling west in the east lanes and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Knight was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for injuries, officials said. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

The road was closed for several hours, but has since re-opened.

Anyone with information on this crash can call Troop I at 203-393-4200.

The investigation is ongoing.