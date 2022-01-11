1 Injured After Vehicle Strikes House With Sleeping Mother, Son Inside in Plainfield

One person is injured after a vehicle struck a house with a sleeping mother and son inside in Plainfield early Tuesday morning.

Officers received a 911 call from the tenant of a home on Main Street in Central Village reporting that vehicle had just struck and come into her house around 1:20 a.m.

When police arrived, they said the road was immediately closed down due to low hanging power lines that had been disconnected from the home.

Investigators said a 16-year-old male was struck and potentially trapped underneath building material and other items inside of the home that had come down and been thrown across the room on top of him.

According to police, the 16-year-old and his 39-year-old mother had been asleep when they were abruptly woken up by the vehicle crashing through their wall. They were helped out of the home. The home was ultimately deemed unsafe for the residents.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene, was out of his vehicle and was complaining of several injuries from the crash. He was transported to Day Kimball Hospital for treatment of his potential injuries.

The driver told police he was heading towards his home in Brooklyn, Connecticut, when he struck some ice, lost control and hit the home.

The power lines have since been reattached by Eversource, the vehicle has been removed from the home and the road has reopened.